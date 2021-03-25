Mumbai Builder Accuses Sachin Vaze Of Extortion; Files Harrowing Complaint With Maha DGP

Troubles have mounted for suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, who is at the center of investigation in the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case, as he faces yet another extortion charge by a builder in Mumbai, apart from the large-scale 'Rs 100 crore' extortion allegations that have been made.

Mumbai builder files complaint against Sachin Vaze; narrates harrowing tale

A Mumbai-based builder has filed a complaint against Sachin Vaze and his associates for allegedly threatening him and attempting to extort his money. In his letter to Maharashtra DGP and incumbent Mumbai Police Commissioner, the builder also shed light on an alleged nexus of brokers lobbying for plum posts with the Maharashtra government. He sought an investigation into the alleged activities of corruption and extortion carried out by the suspended officer, who is already facing the heat from Central agencies.

In the complaint accessed by Republic, the builder has alleged a harrowing case of being repeatedly threatened by Sachin Vaze's alleged associate with having false cases filed against him. The builder claimed that he was asked to pay lakhs of rupees to various persons and was warned against filing a case as that would inevitably end in him being falsely implicated.

In his complaint letter, the builder also mentions going to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to meet Sachin Vaze personally, and while the meeting could not take place, an aide asked him to pay Rs 5 lakh to Vaze and some other associates, failing which he would be implicated in various cases.

The builder claimed to have telephone recordings of associates of Sachin Vaze who allegedly demanded money from him and threatened of adverse action if he filed a case against the individuals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vaze's close associate Riyazuddin Kazi had agreed to turn approver for the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case. Assistant Police Inspector Kazi, who has been extensively grilled by the agency, is said to have collected recordings of CCTVs that were installed in the housing society where Vaze resided on February 27 - the day when an SUV containing explosive material was found abandoned outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. It is suspected that he collected the footage to destroy evidence that could implicate the prime accused Vaze.

UAPA invoked against Sachin Vaze

Meanwhile, the NIA has invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Vaze, while Kazi has already been transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit. UAPA allows the NIA to seize property that it considers to be proceeds of terrorism, thereby hinting, that if the stringent act is invoked the investigating agency might seize properties, including those belonging to Sachin Vaze.

The Central agency has also taken over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death, including material evidences collected by the Maharashtra ATS which had continued to investigate the case. The ATS even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on Wednesday, following the order of the Thane Sessions Court. Before that, the agency had been accused of rather suspiciously being in a hurry to declare the Mansukh Hiren alleged murder case solved, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking why the conspiracy behind the killing wasn't being probed.