Mumbai Building Collapse: Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of 11 people due to building collapse in Mumbai's Malad. Fadnavis offered his condolences to the families of victims while hoping for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. Residential structures in Malad's suburb collapsed on Wednesday as torrential rain lashed the city.

Devendra Fadnavis has also demanded 'immediate assistance to the families' and an immediate investigation into the incident.

Saddened to know loss of lives in Malad building collapse incident in Mumbai

My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured



We demand immediate assistance to the families, in-depth inquiry & action against all responsible.#MumbaiRains — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 10, 2021

While Piyush Goyal also offered his condolences to victims' kin and grieved about the unfortunate incident.

मुंबई में बिल्डिंग के गिरने से हुई लोगों की मृत्यु से बहुत दुख हुआ है। मैं प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।



ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें, और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ दें। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2021

Mumbai building collapse

A 4-story building which housed at least 7 people, and two more buildings opposite to it collapsed amid heavy rain that was witnessed by the city on Wednesday. As per BMC's latest update, 11 people have been killed so far, however search and rescue operations are still underway. As many as 18 people have been rescued till now while 7 people are under treatment, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh informed that 'Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it'.

Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh pic.twitter.com/Jwixu8FmgJ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Moreover, without any causality reports of multiple landslides also came from Thane city and neighboring Palghar district in Maharashtra which were also lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, informed officials.

Red alert in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The warning has been issued to note the possibility of "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places". The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for the next four days for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai with predictions of extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Building collapse incidents in Mumbai

This time the reason behind the tragedy was due to heavy rainfall however, in recent times several reports of residential collapse have come out from Mumbai. On Monday (June 7) one person died and four were injured after a building collapsed in suburban Bandra. Nearly three weeks ago, five persons including three women were killed after slabs of an illegal residential building in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra had come crashing down.

(Inputs from ANI)