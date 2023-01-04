Mumbai: Central Railway Makes History As It Records Highest Revenue From Fines Over 9 Mths

In the period of April 2022 to December 2022, the Central Railway found 36.28 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel which registered a revenue of Rs.238.72 crore. In comparsion to 2021-2022, there has been a significant rise of 63.46% over Rs. 146.04 crore.

For 2021-2022, Central Railway earned revenue of Rs 214.14 cr in ticket checking

The revenue that has been generated (Rs.238.72 crore) by the Central Railway is so far the highest in terms of ticket checking on any zone in the Indian Railways. Notably, the generated revenue is just the outcome of a mere nine months. Whereas in the last financial year 2021-2022, the Central Railway had earned a revenue of Rs. 214.14 crore, which was then the highest-ever generated revenue.

In order to maintain a soothing travel experience and optimum services for all rail travellers, the process of proper ticket checking is followed in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all the divisions to end such offences and motivate people to buy tickets.

The Central Railway always recommends passengers to purchase a valid ticket so as to avail all the services without any inconvenience.

Central Railway achieved 6.16% increase in freight loading

Additionally, the Central Railway also scored the best numbers in freight loading during the same period last year, April 2022 to December 2022. The Central Railway achieved a loading figure of 58.45 million tonnes which is a 6.16% increase over the 55.05 million ton in the same period of FY 2021-22.

Image: Twitter