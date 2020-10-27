Mumbai: Citizens Take Out Rally In Support Of Arnab Goswami Amid Republic Witch-hunt

Protesting against the Maharashtra Government and the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's attempts to muzzle Republic Media Network, ordinary citizens of Mumbai took to streets launching a silent march towards the statue of Veer Savarkar to express their solidarity towards the Network and Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

"We felt the way the Maharashtra Government is behaving, trying to suffocate the voice of press and Arnab, we should oppose this. We decided to launch a silent march in protest, where we walked half-an-hour till Savarkar's statue. We strongly feel what the government is doing is wrong and we will continue to oppose it," said one of the protestors.

The protestors who marched from Malad were seen wearing black-and-white T-shirts, with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's face and slogan 'We Support Arnab' imprinted on them. On the way, they were stopped by the Police and asked if they were from any organisation or funded by Republic TV. While speaking to the officials of the Mumbai Police, they categorically stated that they stood by Arnab and the entire Republic Media Network and were doing this to simply express their support. They also raised slogans at Veer Savarkar Chowk concluding their peaceful protest with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

The protestors assured that such rallies would continue and expressions of solidarity to the Network would also be extended till the time the Maharashtra Government and the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police did not stop its witch-hunt.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

After over 150 hours of questioning of the members of Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff, the Mumbai Police summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, who was questioned for 2 hours on Tuesday. Shortly after, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was called in for questioning by the Mumbai police.

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo were questioned again on the story wherein Republic had shared that Mumbai Police officers were unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

