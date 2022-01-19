Mumbai: Colaba Police Registers ADR In INS Ranvir Explosion That Killed Three

In an unfortunate incident, three naval personnel lost their lives onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after an internal compartment exploded. The explosion occurred when the warship was in Mumbai harbour and due to return to base port shortly. Following the tragic event, Colaba Police have now registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

Three killed in INS Ranvir explosion

As per Indian Navy officials, all three naval personnel were rushed to hospitals, where they succumbed to their injuries post the blast. The situation was brought under control by crew and firefighters. No material damage at the Naval Dockyard was reported despite the blast being fatal.

Issuing a statement, the Defence Wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) had said, "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause."

According to the statement, the explosion occurred around 4:30 pm. It also added that a board of inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause.

"The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control," the release said.

INS Ranvir is the first of the Ranvir class destroyers and the fourth destroyer of the Rajput class. The destroyer ship was commissioned into the Indian navy on April 21, 1986. Built in the former Soviet Union, the role of Ranvir class ships in the Navy involves protection such as anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare.

The ship is effectively used against submarines, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles. Incumbent Navy chief Admiral R Harikumar has commanded the ship in the past. The explosion, which took place on Tuesday, is the first major incident since June 2019 when a worker was killed by a fire onboard the then under-construction Visakhapatnam destroyer at Mazagon dockyard.

