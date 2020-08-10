Mumbai Cops Find Man's Wallet 14 Years After It Was Lost In Local Train

In an event of pleasant surprise, a man from Mumbai was reunited with his wallet after 14 years. Hemant Padalkar, whose wallet was stolen while travelling in a local train in 2006, got a call from GRP office asking him to collect his wallet.

Stolen in local train

The incident happened when Padalkar was travelling in Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj –Panvel local train in 2006. Although the wallet did not carry any important items, it had a sum of Rs.900. In April 2020, nearly 14 years since the theft, Padalkar got a phone call from police officials who informed him that his wallet had been found and asked him to collect it from GRP office, Vashi.

However, he couldn’t collect it due to lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions eased, Padalkar, a resident of Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, went to the GRP office where he was given part of the money that was in the wallet.

"My wallet at that time contained Rs 900, including a Rs 500 note which was later demonetised (in 2016). The Vashi GRP returned Rs 300 to me. They deducted Rs 100 for stamp paperwork and said the remaining Rs 500 would be returned after exchanging the scrapped currency note with a new one," Padalkar told PTI.

He added that there were many others who had come to collect their stolen money, which had thousands of demonetized currency notes. Regardless of that, he said that he was glad he had found his wallet. According to reports, the thief who stole his wallet was arrested a few months back. As per a police officer, the department recovered Rs.900. They had already handled Rs 300 to Padalkar and the remaining Rs 500 would be returned after the currency note is exchanged with a new one, he added.

(With inputs from agency)

