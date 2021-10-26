Last Updated:

Mumbai Cops Receive 4 Pleas Alleging Extortion By Sameer Wankhede & NCB, Launch Enquiry

Mumbai Police said they have received 4 applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede & others and have launched an enquiry

Written By
Press Trust Of India
NCB

Image: PTI/ANI


The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said they have received four applications so far alleging extortion by Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims.

One of the applications was sent by NCB independent witness Prabhakar Sail who had alleged that he had overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede.

Earlier this month, a team led by Sameer Wankhede had raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and claimed to have recovered drugs. The team arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case along with others. Sail has sent the application against NCB officers to the Mumbai Police.

READ | 'Sameer Wankhede an honest officer, some people want him to go': Wife rebuts Nawab Malik

''We have clubbed all the four applications filed against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede. We have launched an enquiry to verify the claims,'' a senior officer said.

He said all these applications have been marked to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police has launched the enquiry. However, police refused to disclose the identity and contents of the applications filed against NCB officers.

READ | NCB's Sameer Wankhede shuts down reports of being transferred as 'just rumours'

Police will also verify claims made by Prabhakar Sail, another official said. Police teams are verifying locations of mobile phone numbers as well as CCTV footages of various places mentioned in Sail's application, he said. Appropriate action will be taken after enquiry, he said.

READ | Nawab Malik eyeing more than revenge against Sameer Wankhede: Sister Yasmeen alleges plot

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also received two applications against cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, the official said without elaborating. Malik has raised a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer, and also accused him of forging his documents to secure a job.

 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | NCB witness Prabhakar claims he's innocent, denies foulplay in Sameer Wankhede allegations
Tags: NCB, Sameer Wankhede, Aryan Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND