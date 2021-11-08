Mumbai Court Sends Notice To Nawab Malik In Kamboj's Defamation Suit; Summoned On Nov 29

The Mumbai Metropolitan court in Sewree issued a process against NCP Minister Nawab Malik for an offence punishable under Section 500 of the IPC (defamation). Nawab Malik has been asked to appear before the court on November 29. The Court has issued the process in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. The court observed that in prima facie, it has been proven that the words spoken by Nawab Malik harmed the reputation of Mohit Kamboj.

The BJP leader has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the NCP leader for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. Holding a press conference, Malik had claimed that Kamboj's brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev was in the rave party and was let off by the NCB during the raids. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kamboj had clarified that Rishab was picked by NCB before boarding the ship.

"He was let off by NCB after NCB found him clean. If Nawab Malik has evidence, then why doesn't he approach the authorities? Instead, he resorts to mudslinging on social media," he said. "I have filed a 100 Crore defamation against Nawab Malik; the case will be picked up after Diwali; now Nawab Malik will have to place the evidence," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, Kamboj had issued a notice on October 11 to Nawab Malik for targeting him and his family members in the Mumbai drugs case. He later filed a criminal complaint before the magistrate in Mazgaon.

Kamboj Vows To Publicly 'expose' Nawab Malik

Apart from the defamation case, Mohit Kamboj has also levelled serious corruption charges against the Maharashtra Minister. The leader has vowed to 'expose' the state's Minority Affairs Minister. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he has alleged links between the Maharashtra Government and the drug syndicate. The BJP leader has also stated that all sorts of claims were being levelled by Nawab Malik against people in a bid to divert attention from the arrest of his son-in-law Sameer Khan who was caught in a drugs case.

Apart from the BJP leader, defamation cases against Nawab Malik have also been filed by NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father. His sister Yasmeen is also expected to adopt the legal recourse over claims against the family.