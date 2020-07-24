Mumbai COVID-19 Cases Soar To 1.06 Lakh; Death Toll Nears 6000

Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,06,891 on Friday after 1,062 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the civic body said. The number of active cases — those currently undergoing hospital care — is 22,647.

In the same period, 54 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 5,981. The municipal corporation said 37 of those who died recently had comorbidities; 37 were male and 17 female; six were below the age of 40, 39 were above that, and nine were between 40 and 60.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose by a whopping 1,158 to reach 78,260. The recovery rate now stands at 73%, ahead of India's 63%, and way ahead of Maharashtra's 55%.

The BMC said the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 64 days while the rate of growth on new cases between July 18 and 23 is 1.09%. The number of tests done until July 23 is 4,62,721 and the number of containment zones in the metropolis is 625.

READ | Smart Helmets Prove Efficient In Mass Screening Of COVID-19 Symptoms In Mumbai

READ | Indian Railways Launches App For Contactless Ticket Checking At Mumbai Station

'Situation is in control'

The COVID-19 situation "is in control" in Mumbai with the number of positive cases daily being reported below 1,500, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Everyday, 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases since the last many days.

"The situation is in control," Kakani said.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the BMC focussed on slum pockets by tracing high-risk contacts and sending them to quarantine centres, and if they tested positive, they were kept at isolation facilities, he said. "In the slum areas, the BMC took steps like house-to-house surveys for finding out symptomatic patients, setting up fever clinics and X-ray vans, taking help of local doctors and providing them all medical equipment and frequent sanitisation of common toilets," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths reported taking their respective tallies to 3,57,117 and 13,132. Moreover, 5,714 patients recovered and the state now has 1,99,967 recovered patients.

READ | Liquor Not An Essential Thing, Says Supreme Court; Dismisses Plea For Counter Sale In Mumbai

READ | Maharashtra: Amravati COVID-19 Count Rises By 58, Toll By 1