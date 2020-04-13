Mumbai COVID-19 Death Toll Touches 100 As 150 New Cases Crop Up In 24 Hrs, Tally At 1549

Still topping the state's tally for Coronavirus cases (COVID-19), Mumbai, on Monday, witnessed 152 new cases and 9 new deaths, as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The report states that of the 9 deaths - 7 patients had co-morbidities and 2 were aged. The city's current tally stands 1549, with 100 deaths.

Mumbai: 9 new deaths

Mumbai under containment

BMC has set up 381 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi's case tally touches 49 with three deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia's biggest slum.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

