Mumbai COVID Centre Scam: ED Raids Multiple Properties, Sanjay Raut Aide Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched raids at multiple locations in Mumbai, uncovering links to an alleged COVID Care Centre scam. Sources said that the central agency's raids were underway at more than a dozen locations across the city, all connected to the scam. The firm under scrutiny is Lifeline Healthcare Management Service Ltd, associated with Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The company and its partners are being investigated for allegedly providing counterfeit documents to secure tenders for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID centres.

"ED is conducting raids at more than 15 locations of a few BMC officers, suppliers and IAS officers in Mumbai, in connection with the alleged BMC Covid scam," sources said. Reacting on this development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "The ED has raided Sanjay Raut's partner Sujit Patkar's Lifeline Hospital Management Services company and his partners in connection with Rs 100 Covid care centre scam, according to media reports. They have to give the answer."

What is the scam?

Earlier in January, prominent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya spoke about the FIR lodged against Sujit Patkar's firm and its partners at Mumbai's Marine Line Police Station. The accused have been charged under sections 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and alongside Eternal Healthcare Management Service Ltd, the FIR also names Sandeep Harishankar Gupta and Yogesh Ullengla as the accused, the BJP leader said.

According to Somaiya, the complaint alleges that the accused defrauded the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) by submitting and utilising forged documents as genuine, resulting in financial loss to the government. It is worth noting that in August 2022, another case was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against Sujit Patkar and others based on a complaint filed by Somaiya regarding an alleged COVID Centre scam.

In the FIR submitted by Somaiya in August 2022, he implicated Lifeline Hospital management services, Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah, Raju Salunkhe, and Patkar in connection with the purported scam. The BJP leader accused the people concerned of deceiving the Mumbai civic body and obtaining contracts for COVID-19 centres at Worli, Mulund, Dahisar, and other locations, despite their lack of experience in the medical field, using falsified documents.

The FIR further alleged that the accused individuals, motivated by personal gain, deceived both the government and ordinary citizens. Additionally, it claims that the COVID-19 centres managed by the accused lacked qualified doctors and staff members with appropriate medical certificates, which reportedly led to the loss of many lives.

With the ongoing raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, further evidence is expected to emerge, shedding light on the extent of the alleged scam and the involvement of those implicated. The investigations will play a crucial role in establishing accountability and ensuring that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences for their actions.