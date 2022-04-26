Amid the Hanuman Chalisa face-off, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday issued a statement on the political back-and-forth over the city's law and order asserting that the situation was "never perfect". In a video message, the Mumbai CP stated that if a situation of law and order was indeed being created, then the Mumbai Police would leave no stone unturned to "handle it with responsibility".

"I have been hearing some talk and reading media reports that the situation is delicate in Mumbai Police. I want to say this on behalf of all of us that for policemen, the situation is never perfect. It is always delicate. Even if it is delicate, I am confident that Police personnel and officers of Mumbai Police will handle the law and order situation with responsibility," said CP Sanjay Pandey.

He added, "I do not think that the question of order and order will be created, even if some people make that effort, we will not fall short, we will do what all is required.. believe in me, we will take action. While doing this, exercise restraint, if there is excess, then we have to pay attention to it also."

Mumbai CP releases CCTV footage, counters Rana's claim

Earlier today, the Mumbai CP had released CCTV footage to counter Independent MP Navneet Rana's claims of being "ill-treated" in the lock-up. In a letter sent to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom on account of her belonging to a Scheduled Caste. She had asserted that the treatment meted out to her was "worse than how animals are treated".

"I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and several abuses on the ground that I belong to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms," she alleged.

Sources have informed Republic that the Commissioner has checked the CCTV footage himself which shows that the Ranas were seemingly "treated well" in the lockup. The duo continues to remain in judicial custody after being denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday.