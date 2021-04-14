Mumbai CP Urges People To Follow COVID-19 Norms, Avers 'discipline Needed To Defeat Virus'

Amid the surge in the cases of Coronavirus across the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale issued a public appeal, asking everyone to take collective action to defeat the virus. Urging people to not think about 'individual freedom' and focus on 'survival', the Mumbai CP likened the pandemic to a war, 'where discipline needed to be followed to defeat the enemy'.

"Today, we are in a state of war against a deadly disease called COVID-19. This is only the beginning of a war and it is a war we must win it. The enemy- Coronavirus has no mercy. It has no mercy for children, women, or the aged. It does not care about religious, social, or economic differences. It is an invisible and merciless enemy," said the Mumbai CP.

"During a war, we don't insist on our freedom and we willingly give it up in exchange for survival. We pray so that the war is over and we thank god for seeing another day. The Coronavirus has only one objective- death. This virus has spread among all countries in the world. This enemy has a weakness and can be defeated. It requires our collective action and discipline. If we follow social and physical distancing, good personal hygiene, wear a face mask and keep our hands sanitized it can't survive," he added.

Moreover, Hemant Nagrale also urged people to be compassionate and show empathy to the policemen around them who were at the frontline of the war doing their duty saying, "Mumbai police is alert and we are there to help you at any point in time. During this time, kindly ask a police person-- did you have your meals, would you like to have some water. Even if you ask this much, he will be grateful to you. Our police person are deployed for your security, do inquire about their well being. Follow the instructions of the government and police department and let us come together to defeat this Coronaivus. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra."

Maharashtra Curfew announced

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday released its 'Break the Chain' guidelines which will come into force from April 14 till May 1, 2021. Under this, Section 144 has been imposed in the state from 8 PM to 7 AM with the government instructing people to not step out of their houses unless for an emergency or essential service.

On Tuesday, April 13, Maharashtra recorded 60,212 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,19,208. With Mumbai recording 7898 cases in the day, it continues to remain a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.