Mumbai: CR Motorman Averts Accident By Applying Brakes On Seeing Drum On Tracks

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The motorman of a Central Railway suburban train averted an untoward incident by applying emergency brakes on noticing a drum lying on the tracks, an official said on Saturday.

The KP-7 fast suburban train had departed from CSMT at 3:10 pm on Thursday and was heading to Khopoli in Raigad district when motorman Ashok Sharma noticed a drum lying at kilometre 2/435 on the stretch towards Byculla in the southern part of the metropolis, he said.

"Despite applying brakes, the train dashed into the drum, which held stones and ballast. Sharma secured the train and removed the drum with the help of passengers, His alertness averted an accident. If he had not applied brakes, the impact would have been higher and could have damaged parts of the train," the official informed.

A case has been registered with the Byculla unit of the Railway Protection Force under section 154 of the Railway Act against unidentified person/s for committing rash and negligent act likely to endanger the safety of passengers, the CR official said.