Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 5 Associated With Dawood's D Company In Property Grab Case

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested five people linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D company in connection with a property case.

Police said that the accused have formed a criminal conspiracy with the intention of defrauding the plaintiff by forging the documents along with the sub-registrar. The intention was to grab the property of the complainant in Mumbai worth around Rs 25 crore. It is alleged that the arrested accused took possession of the Lambat building located at Umarkhadi.

"A case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim gang came to light in Mumbai in which his henchmen used to grab property by making fake documents. Mumbai Crime Branch has also arrested Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit in that case," police said.

A case has been registered under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 471, 474, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The five accused, including Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruitwala, were produced before the court.

The court remanded all accused to police custody till November 30.

Prior to this, Salim Fruitwala was in Taloja Jail. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case related to Dawood.

NIA chargesheets Dawood, others for running 'D-Company'

Earlier this month, the NIA filed a chargesheet against wanted global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, his aide Chhota Shakeel and three arrested accused (Arif Shaikh, Mohammad Salim Qureshi and Shabbir Abubakar Skaikh) for running a global terrorist network D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India.

Investigations established that the accused persons had conspired to further the criminal activities of the D-Company by carrying out various types of unlawful activities, the NIA said.

"In furtherance of the said conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening and by putting person(s) in fear of death or grievous hurt, for the D-Company/for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public," the anti-terror agency said.