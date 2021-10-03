Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: 6 Organisers Summoned By NCB, Megastar’s Son Allegedly Detained

In a major development in Mumbai late-night drug bust, six cruise organisers have been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at 11 AM, as per sources. As per visuals from the NCB office, three more women are being detained from the alleged rave party busted by the NCB on Saturday night on a party cruise off the Mumbai coast. 13 persons have allegedly been detained till date in the drug bust - including a megastar's son. No arrests have been made till date.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On Saturday night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours.

As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involved celebrities and is touted to be the biggest mid-sea drug bust. Wankhede and his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. Sources informed that at least 10 persons were detained by the NCB in the crackdown on the high-profile party while drugs including Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and more were seized and four people were questioned.

On the same day, NCB seized 4.6 kg of ephedrine drug, worth Rs 5 crore, concealed in a shipment of mattresses, in suburban Andheri in Mumbai, an official said on Friday. The drug was hidden in mattresses, which were packed in a carton box, ready to be shipped to Australia, the official said. Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at Andheri on Thursday and found mattresses in one of the shipments, and on examining them, found the contraband concealed inside, he said. The drug was reportedly sourced from Hyderabad and was being shipped to Australia via Mumbai, the official said. Further probe is underway to nab the consignee and consignor.

