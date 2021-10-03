Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Chief SN Pradehan Throws Light On Possible Angles In Case

In a major development, the NCB on Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others in the probe into the Mumbai cruise drug bust. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief SN Pradhan said that the agency was thoroughly probing the Mumbai cruise drug bust case and said that further action would be taken on inputs received from the eight detained people, including Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The NCB Director-General termed the drug bust as a result of a painstaking investigation that lasted for around two weeks. "The zonal team of Mumbai went as the decoy passengers so that he could mingle with others," he said adding that the NCB acted on specific intelligence. He said shed light on possible angles in the case.

SN pradhan did not rule out the recent raid can lead them to a bigger drug cartel. "This is only the beginning of the whole process (probe). The investigation might lead us to many other conclusions and directions. We are keeping our investigation open. Already, Delhi connection found. It could be Delhi, Mumbai or multiple places," he said.

He further added that the 'sinister' darknet connection of the case is also being explored. Darknet is a computer network with restricted access that is used majorly for illegal buying or peer-to-peer file sharing.

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a 22-hour-long interrogation. Aryan Khan and two others have been initiated under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The three were taken for a medical check-up following which they were brought back to NCB's office. Aryan Khan and others were detained following NCB's raid, which lasted for over eight hours, at a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday. The detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai on Saturday night following which they were arrested after interrogation.