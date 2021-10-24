Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Conducts Raids In Andheri; Search Underway At Multiple Places

In an update to the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at Andheri last night on October 23. According to the sources, the raids are still underway in several locations in Mumbai including Andheri. The search is underway to further trap drug suppliers and peddlers in connection with the case. More details are awaited from NCB officials.

In a recent development, a peddler was brought to the NCB office and questioned over a Whatsapp chat shared between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. The actress was summoned twice and will be quizzed by the NCB again.

Through the raids, some leads are expected to emerge concerning the case and to further clarify whether the recovered drugs are of commercial quantity.

Aryan Khan drug case

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and several others were arrested in connection with NCB’s Mumbai unit raids conducted on a cruise ship off the city coast. They were arrested and accused of consumption and ‘conspiracy’, among other charges. Senior advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai are part of Aryan Khan’s legal team who have been arguing the case for the release of the 23-year-old. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the NCB, has opposed the bail plea over major points. Some of the pointers allegedly include that six grams of Charas were recovered from Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant which was for both of them, Whatsapp conversion indicates international drug trafficking, the amount of drugs recovered is immaterial as Aryan Khan is involved in a conspiracy. He further argued that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs and his release will further hamper the investigation.

Aryan Khan has been charged under four Sections including Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, and Section 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On the other hand, the legal team of Aryan khan has stated that Whatsapp chats referred in this case are unconnected, no drugs were recovered from him, and that he has no criminal antecedents. They further informed that even if the drugs were recovered from him, then they were of small quantity and used for consumption only.

Image: PTI