Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Conducts Raids In Mumbai's Western Suburbs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is carrying out raids in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The raids are being conducted as a part of the anti-drug agency's wide investigation into the high profile case involving Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail along with other accused.

SRK's son Aryan Khan to remain in jail till October 20

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved its order on Aryan Khan's bail petition. After hearing the arguments concerning the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant, the court reserved its verdict for Wednesday, October 20. During the proceeding, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai argued that any person found with a small quantity of drugs has the right to file for bail as long as he cooperates in the investigation.

"As a citizen of this country, there is no debate or doubt that the entire world is fighting against drugs. We are concerned about the generation and youth, I appreciate NCB in Mumbai or anywhere in the country for what they do as their job," said Desai. "The chain is from dealer to peddler and peddler to consumers. But there is a need to learn the legislature chain. We are dealing with the bail application and without affecting the investigation, bail can be granted" Desai said in a bid to make strong arguments.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust case

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered and eight people were detained who were later placed under arrest. On basis of interrogation, the agency has now arrested 20 people in the drug bust case.