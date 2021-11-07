Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Delhi Team Takes Over Case, Visits Cordelia Cruise In Mumbai

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that had reached Mumbai on Saturday took over the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. According to sources, the six-member SIT team from the Operations Branch of the NCB Headquarters in Delhi also visited the Cordelia Cruise in Mumbai on Saturday night. The NCB team has taken over the probe of six cases.

Earlier on Saturday, the NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will be taken for assistance in the investigation of the six cases taken over by the anti-drug agency. "We have taken over a group of 6 cases. He (Sameer Wankhede) is the zonal director of Mumbai, we will definitely take his assistance in the investigation," said Singh.

'No Officer Removed': NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau had also cleared air over reports that Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the investigation. Issuing a statement, the NCB informed that no officer had been removed. Singh also stated that the officers from the NCB's Mumbai Unit will continue assisting in the investigation as required, unless specific orders are issued.

"No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," it added.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.