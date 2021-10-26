Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Two Accused Who Deny Links With Aryan

Two accused in the Mumbai Drugs bust case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, have been granted bail by a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday. They were both guests on the cruise. Rajgaria was arrested with 2.4 grams of ganja while no drugs were recovered from Sahu.

Manish's father had earlier refuted any links of his son with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He said that the drug found in his cigarette was for self-consumption and denied his son's involvement in drug peddling. Avin's father also denied his son's link with Aryan Khan. Avin had gone to Mumbai to attend his friend's party on a cruise ship.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 busted a high-profile drugs party on Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. In the case, 8 people were initially arrested, including Aryan Khan. On further probe, 12 more arrests were made, including drug peddlers and organisers.

Aryan Khan bail hearing adjourned to October 27

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that it will continue hearing the bail petition of Aryan Khan in the second half of Wednesday. Along with Aryan Khan, the bail pleas of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also adjourned until tomorrow.

Speaking to the media, Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer said, "We have challenged the order of the Sessions court. Only arguments were made by the lawyers today. There is nothing from the judge yet..the judge is expected to make a decision tomorrow."

Appearing for Aryan Khan, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi refuted NCB's claim of conspiracy. He said, "There was a cruise which was to go for 2 days from Mumbai on October 2. Cruise invited customers, but Aryan was not a customer. He was invited by one Gaba, who is an event manager. Gaba also invited Arbaaz Merchant, and both happened to meet."

He reiterated that no drugs were recovered from his client. Rohatgi further claimed that WhatsApp chats recovered from Aryan Khan's phone had no connection to the Mumbai drugs bust. "They are 2018, 19, 2020. None of these relates to the cruise party," he said.