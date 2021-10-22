Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: NCB Detains Another Drug Peddler, Brings Him For Interrogation

In a development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained yet another drug peddler in Mumbai in connection with the cruise liner drug bust. The arrest comes post-NCB’s continued searches and investigation in the case. According to NCB sources, the detained drug peddler's name has emerged from the alleged ‘chats' in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

According to NCB sources, the drug peddler was brought to the anti-drug agency's office for interrogation in connection with the cruise drugs case at around 3:45 am. Republic TV Network has obtained exclusive visuals of the peddler being brought to the NCB office. The NCB has so far conducted six searches in the last two days.

The NCB led by Sameer Wankhede with their investigation is now breaking into the drug cartel that is involved in the case. According to sources, there were some recoveries made along with the peddler’s arrest. Meanwhile, a total of 21 people, including Aryan Khan and two Nigerian nationals, have so far been arrested in the drug case. Actor Ananya Pandey was also summoned by the NCB in connection to the case.

NCB to probe chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday

As per inputs, the NCB is now looking into the chats of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. Their electronic devices have been seized. The NCB on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Ananya Panday in Mumbai's Bandra area, intensifying the probe in the drugs case. The raid took place at the actor's Pali Hill flat. After the raid, Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning. The NCB officials recovered a laptop, a phone and other electronic devices from her residence. As per sources, more Bollywood personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names emerged in the investigation.

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s plea in Mumbai cruise drugs case on Oct 26

nThe bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. This comes after a special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. On Wednesday, SRK made his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest by NCB in the drugs case, visiting his son in jail.

