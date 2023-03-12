Mumbai Customs Seizes Contraband Drugs Worth Over 21 Crores, 3 Arrested

A team of Mumbai Customs has succeeded in unearthing a racket involved in the smuggling of drugs with the recovery of a huge consignment of narcotics worth around Rs 21 crores at the Mumbai airport.

According to Mumbai Customs, 10 lakh tablets of 'Tramadol' have been seized from one export consignment destined for South Sudan. Further searches were conducted in Bengaluru, Guntur and Mumabi in connnection with the recovery of made at the airport, during which 3 persons were arrested.

3 kg gold also seized by Mumbai Customs

As per Mumbai Customs officials, the whole operation was conducted based on intelligence developed by Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai Customs Zone III. A team of Custom officials intercepted one export consignment destined for South Sudan with the declared description as TAMOL-X225 containing approximately 10 lakh tablets for examination.

During the test of the tablets, it was found that the recovered tablets are "Tramadol" which is a psychotropic substance. Export of Tramadol is restricted under section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The team seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 21 crores in the international market.

Following the seizure, searches were conducted at Bengaluru, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai, during which 3 persons have been arrested so far.

Apart from the seizure of the contraband drugs, the Mumbai Customs, on March 10, seized over 3 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.40 Crore from three foreign nationals. All three foreign nationals arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) to Mumbai.

The accused brought the smuggled gold concealed in their undergarments and the insole of their footwears. The gold has been recovered and further investigation in the matter is being conducted.