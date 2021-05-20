Last Updated:

Mumbai: Cyclone Dumps Back Garbage Onto Beaches, Netizens Call It 'natural Cleanse'

A day after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, heaps of garbage were seen on the sea beaches of the financial capital of the country and the iconic Gateway of India.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Mumbai

IMAGE: TWITTER


A day after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, heaps of garbage were seen on the sea beaches of the financial capital of the country. While taking to Twitter, several internet users said that the sea threw back all the waste that had been dumped and further called for strict laws for littering since the water bodies are polluted beyond imagination. Netizens shared images that showed how tonnes of garbage was thrown back on the coast after the cyclonic storm passed the city.  

According to PTI, the Arabian Sea even threw trash at the iconic Gateway of India, which is a major tourist attraction. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said they picked up four trucks of garbage from the premises of the monument in south Mumbai after the cyclonic storm subsided. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that sea dumped tonnes of garbage near Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae had made a landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night and it triggered strong winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves. Mumbai reeled under the impact for three days from May 16 to 18. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, some places in Western suburbs received more than 300mm rain, while the maximum wind speed of 114mm was recorded in south Mumbai. 

READ | Cyclone Tauktae's remnant to move from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, says IMD

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said. 45 people have lost their lives and 11 in Maharashtra. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday. 

READ | PM Modi assesses damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, announces Rs 1000 cr relief for Gujarat

(Image: Twitter) 
 

READ | Rakhi Sawant is 'very upset' as her balcony's roof fell due to cyclone Tauktae
READ | CM Mamata Banerjee directs officials to prepare for Cyclone Yaas after warning
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND