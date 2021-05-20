Mumbai: Cyclone Dumps Back Garbage Onto Beaches, Netizens Call It 'natural Cleanse'

A day after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, heaps of garbage were seen on the sea beaches of the financial capital of the country. While taking to Twitter, several internet users said that the sea threw back all the waste that had been dumped and further called for strict laws for littering since the water bodies are polluted beyond imagination. Netizens shared images that showed how tonnes of garbage was thrown back on the coast after the cyclonic storm passed the city.

According to PTI, the Arabian Sea even threw trash at the iconic Gateway of India, which is a major tourist attraction. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said they picked up four trucks of garbage from the premises of the monument in south Mumbai after the cyclonic storm subsided. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that sea dumped tonnes of garbage near Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Humans speak, Nature acts.

Garbage dumped in the sea by people thrown back by cyclone #Tauktae#climatechange #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/JPIxGrSkNi — mohit sharma (@mohitsharmakas) May 20, 2021

#Cleanthenature

Natural cleanse, After cyclone Tauktae, garbage returned by sea at all Mumbai beaches.Nature waste out of sea on its https://t.co/bfOEUKXCMS can see the condition of mumbai beaches. pic.twitter.com/Hcpt1J4s21 — Sachin pal (@Sachin22851972) May 19, 2021

#CycloneTauktae has had a devastating impact on the costal areas of different states over the past few days. Another thing is that, cyclone has thrown back all the garbage that we had discarded into the seas. #plasticwaste pic.twitter.com/Va7ZKrI7qd — Yash Sharma (@iyashsharma1) May 20, 2021

Garbage Returned By Sea In Mumbai Prove That Nature Will Always Cleanse Itself. 🌊



Here is the picture from #Mumbai which shows garbage literally thrown back to the beach by the sea after the #CycloneTauktae. 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/eRT2j2qwex — navin yadav🇮🇳 (@navinya42147167) May 19, 2021

This is the situation of our pumping stations @mybmc has spend crores of rupees in the name of making #Mumbai water logging free. Pumping station failed today, just like every year causing massive flooding in south & central Mumbai. Mumbai Central was the worst affect area. pic.twitter.com/BYuMkyi8Xj — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) May 17, 2021

"ହେଲୋ! ଏଠାରେ ତୁମର ଆବର୍ଜନାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଫେରସ୍ତ"

- ପ୍ରକୃତି ମା'

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ବାତ୍ୟା ଟାଉକଟା

“Hello! Here’s the full refund on your garbage.”

- Mother Nature.

Mumbai, Cyclone Tauktae#ଶୁଆନୁବାଦ.

pic.twitter.com/CHWP36o2dE — ଶୁଆ (@mte2o) May 19, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae had made a landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night and it triggered strong winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves. Mumbai reeled under the impact for three days from May 16 to 18. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, some places in Western suburbs received more than 300mm rain, while the maximum wind speed of 114mm was recorded in south Mumbai.

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said. 45 people have lost their lives and 11 in Maharashtra. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday.

(Image: Twitter)

