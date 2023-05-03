Mumbai Dabawallas To Present Puneri Pagadi, Shawl To King Charles III On Coronation

Ahead of the grand coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London, Mumbai’s dabbawallas purchased gifts for King Charles III. The dabbawallas have been sent invitations by the British Embassy, they informed. The men in white Dabbawallas purchased the traditional Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community for King Charles.

Notably, during his visit to the financial capital of India, Mumbai, King Charles III visited the Dabbawallas at the Churchgate station and then subsequently in 2005 two dabbawallas were invited to the royal wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. The community also expressed their sorrow after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dabbawalas purchase gifts - Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community - for Britain's King Charles III, ahead of his coronation ceremony on May 6.



They say that they have been sent invitations by British Consulate, British Embassy. pic.twitter.com/88RlOhxidQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

What gifts will Mumbai Dabbawallas give to King Charles III?

Vishnu Kaldoke, Spokesperson for Mumbai Dabbawalas said, "Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community."

Mumbai's Dabbawalas are famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system in the metropolitan city. Apart from them, a Pune-born architect and teacher have also been invited to the coronation ceremony on May 6.

King Charles III's coronation

The Coronation code-named Operation Golden Orb will take place on May 6 in a ceremony during which King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation is basically a religious ceremony when the King is crowned with the physical act of placing a crown on his head. It is a state occasion and the government finalizes the list of people to be invited for the event.

