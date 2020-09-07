Mumbai Dabbawalas Raise 15 Lakh For Their Own; Distribute Food & Livelihood Essentials

In an effort to tide over the economic impact of months of Coronavirus lockdown, The Dabbawalas Charity held a ration donation camp in Mumbai on September 5 after raising a total of Rs. 15 lakh with the help of an initiative towards this end by the dabbawala community on Republic Media Network. Over 5000 imperilled dabbawalas stand to benefit, and in the recent drive, hundreds were given ration packets and essentials which will last them and their families for a month. Also, under this initiative, the dabbawalas will be provided with medical assistance as well as cycles to help them resume their work and earn their living as the city re-opens.

Rs. 15 Lakh Raised Through Republic Initiative for Dabbawalas

Following the initiative, the Dabbawalas charity managed to raise funds which will be used for the welfare of the servicemen of the iconic and storied institution in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Monthly packets of rations will be provided to them and their families by the welfare group. A medical camp will also be organised where a doctor will educate them about COVID-19 and immunity booster medicines will be distributed. Cycles will be donated to the needy dabbawala to support them in resuming the tiffin services.

Speaking to Republic TV a dabbawala charity volunteer said, "We will provide free monthly ration and essential packets and medical aid to the dabbawalas. As there are no local trains, they have not been able to work and provide service which has left them with no earning. This is why bicycles will be provided to help them resume work and earn."

"We will resume work and provide services to the people of Mumbai while following the health, hygiene and safety protocols. COVID-19 pandemic will not affect our service now," said a dabbawala. "With no local trains our earning stopped which made survival for us and our families very difficult. Many dabbawalas went back to their villages," a dabbawala told Republic TV reporter.

The tiffin service providers also took the opportunity to thank all those who answered their call for help and assisted them in raising funds amid the pandemic.

The Dabbawalas of Mumbai have been providing meals to over 2 lakh people across the city on a daily basis, as part of a globally appreciated and operationally metronomic system for over a century. These men clad in white have been the driving force of the city for over 130 years, with it taking no less than a global pandemic to disrupt their endeavours. However, with the support they've received, like many others across the country who have found themselves in dire need of it, the light at the end of the tunnel seems closer somewhat.

