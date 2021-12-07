Mumbai: DRI seizes Rs 1.42 cr in foreign currency at airport; 2 arrested

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Foreign currency valued at Rs 1.42 crore was seized from a passenger at Mumbai international airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, passenger Karan Singh, who had arrived at the airport here from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and was scheduled to proceed further to Dubai on December 3, was held, he said.

"A search of his baggage revealed white coloured envelopes hidden inside undergarments. These envelopes contained US dollars, Euro, Saudi riyals, Japanese yen etc cumulatively valued at Rs 1.42 crore. He was charged under Customs Act," the official said.

A probe found this money was given to Singh by one Lekhraj Mewara, who was held on Sunday, and both have been remanded in judicial custody, he said. PTI DC BNM BNM BNM

