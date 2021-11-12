Mumbai Drug Bust Case: NCB SIT Moves Court, Seeks To Interrogate Witness KP Gosavi In Jail

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken over six drugs cases in Mumbai, including the Aryan Khan case and the 'extortion' case against its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Since its arrival in the city, the team has interrogated seven witnesses and gathered electronic, documentary evidence.

The NCP SIT, led by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh has also visited the sites and attempted to recreate the crime scene. While a few key witnesses linked to the drugs-on-cruise case are yet to be examined, the agency has already recorded the statement of main witness Prabhakar Sail.

The independent witness had alleged that NCB's Sameer Wankhede and private detective KP Gosavi, along with Sam D'Souza had demanded money from Shah Rukh Khan for his son Aryan's release in the drugs case. The SIT had two days thorough examination with Prabhakar Sail, said DDG Gyaneshwar Singh. Apart from his, the statements of 14-15 persons have also been recorded.

Meanwhile, the investigation agency has submitted an application in the court seeking permission to interrogate Kiran Gosavi in jail. The custody of Gosavi, who was arrested in a cheating case by the Pune police, has been extended on Monday.

DDG Gyaneshwar Singh said there is voluminous data that is yet to be analysed and evidence to be linked. "We are looking into each and every footprint whether its digital or documentary. We are in touch with all witnesses. Only after interrogating every witness in the case, can we head to a conclusion," he said.

When asked whether the NCB would question Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik over his corruption and bribery allegations against Wankhede, the DDG said, "I will not name any particular person. But we will investigate everyone required."

Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Since the Mumbai cruise drug bust, Nawab Malik calling it all 'a plot', has raised a number of issues. He has specifically targeted NCB Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and has even questioned his appointment. He has alleged that Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede was actually 'Dnyandev Dawood Wankhede' and that the name had been changed in a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. The Maharashtra Minister has also claimed that in more than 26 cases, Sameer Wankhede has not followed the protocols.

Image: ANI