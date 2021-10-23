The Narcotics Control Bureau is widening its ambit in the investigation related to the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. After the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the questioning of actor Ananya Panday in the case, the agency continues to probe the links to an international drug racket. The probe is now no longer just about the details emerging on WhatsApp chats, and the official are now seriously looking into the international drug links.

The NCB is piecing together the entire chain, right from handlers, peddlers, suppliers and consumers from abroad. The agency is looking at all possibilities at attempts to push drugs into the country. One alleged drug peddler was now questioned with regards to the case involving the star kids.

As a part of the investigation into the Mumbai drugs bust case, an alleged drug peddler was held from the Malad area in Mumbai. Sources inform Republic TV that his name had emerged in the questioning of Ananya Panday.

The person is said to be a high-profile name and is 24 years old. Sources informed Republic TV that through the details emerging from Ananya Panday's questioning, it is being alleged that the person provided drugs to Aryan Khan. The alleged drug peddler was brought to the NCB office on Thursday and grilled for many hours.

He was questioned around the same time as Ananya Panday, on day 2 of her questioning. The person was only allowed to go later on Thursday night. He has been asked to appear at the NCB again on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, too, will be questioned for the third time in the case on Monday

The questioning of the Student of the Year 2 actor took place for 4 hours on Friday. She was asked to appear at 11 AM. However, she appeared at 2.30 PM.

As per sources, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede chided her that it was not her film industry or production house to arrive so late, and that it was the NCB office.

Her chats around some cigarettes came up for questioning and she was reportedly confronted about her chats with Aryan Khan, allegeldy about drugs.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail, after being arrested by NCB on October 3. His bail plea was rejected on October 20.