Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: NCB Conducts Raids At Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri's Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai's Bandra area. According to the NCB, the raids come in connection with the Cruise ship drug case which has seen the high-profile arrest of several including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail.

The agency has alleged that Imtiyaz Khatri, who is the son of a renowned Mumbai-based builder, is involved in the case. He is said to be close to several Bollywood actors and was also accused of supplying drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput matter. Further details related to the NCB raids are awaited. So far, the NCB has arrested 18 individuals in connection with the cruise ship drug case.

Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was apprehended by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.

In follow-up raids after the big October 3 bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from Cordelia cruise and detained several others who had landed from Goa Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested 8 more people - Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Avin Sahu, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession. Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were nabbed, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two women accused-- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail while six men accused including SRK's son have been sent to the Arthur road until they receive bail from the Sessions court.

