Mumbai Drugs Case: Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail To Skip NCB Summons Today

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail will be skipping the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons on Thursday in connection with the inquiry against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. As per sources, Sail's lawyers claim that they have not received any summons from the agency. In turn, he is expected to go to the Mumbai Police to record his statement against Wankhede. Republic TV has learnt that Sail will be reaching DCP Zone 1 after 3 PM to continue recording his statement with the Mumbai Police. His lawyers have claimed that they have not received any summons from NCB, and have alleged that the agency has only appealed to them through media.

This comes after NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh asked KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail to appear before the agency. Speaking to reporters the NCB DDG said, "We are unable to reach out to them through lawyers and their contact numbers. We haven’t found anything incriminating against Wankhede. We had asked him to provide certain documents, which he did. If required, we will call him again."

NCB Grills Sameer Wankhede For 3 Hours

A 5-member NCB team led by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh is looking into the bribery allegations against Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. On October 24, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency's office in connection with the Mumbai drug bust. Sail claimed to have overheard an extortion deal worth Rs 25 crore, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

On October 27, Wankhede was questioned for three hours by the NCB over the allegations against him during which he filed a 7-page reply, supporting his family and denying all the claims against him. The NCB has said that he will continue to be the investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case since no evidence has been found against him. Meanwhile, the NCB has informed that it will question all material witnesses in the case including Prabhakar Sail, KP Gosavi, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani amongst others. KP Gosavi is also likely to miss his summons since he has been arrested by the Pune Police in a separate case.