Mumbai Drugs-on-cruise Case: Govt Orders Action Against Sameer Wankhede For 'shoddy' Probe

In latest development, the government has asked competent authority to take appropriate action against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sammer Wankhede for "shoddy" investigation of the Mumbai cruise drugs case, sources said. Action will also be taken in the fake caste certificate case, it added.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who is currently in jail, had alleged that Wankhede had used a fake caste certificate to get a government job.

Wankhede, who was the anti-drug agency's former zonal director of Mumbai, had initially investigated the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

On November 6 last year, the NCB headquarters had removed Sameer Wankhede from the investigation and transferred the case from Mumbai to Delhi-based SIT (Special Investigation Team) formed under its deputy director-general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

NCB gives Aryan Khan clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

The NCB on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case in which he had spent 22 days in jail. NCB officials, who filed the charge sheet in a Mumbai court, said SRK's son and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

NCB chief SN Pradhan said that the agency has gone with the principle of evidence. "We found physical and circumstantial evidence against 14 persons and against six there was insufficient evidence. We considered all facts found during the initial investigation and found no concrete evidence (against Aryan)," he said in Delhi.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that truth has prevailed. "I am relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him," he said.

