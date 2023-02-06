Mumbai: Drugs Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized After Raid

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in the Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.
The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for inquiry, the official said without elaborating.
Based on a specific piece of information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in the Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)