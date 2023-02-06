Mumbai: Drugs Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized After Raid

Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in the Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.

The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for inquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific piece of information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in the Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.