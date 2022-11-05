Mumbai: Executive Engineer Arrested For `accepting' Rs 50 Lakh Bribe To Stop Demolition

A 57-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to stop action against a company for illegal construction, police said on Saturday.

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team caught executive engineer Satish Powar, posted in the BMC's K-east ward, while allegedly accepting the bribe amount at his office on Friday, police said.

He was subsequently arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The civic body had on October 13 issued a notice to the company for the illegal construction of a shed in suburban Andheri.

The complainant, who is working with the company, submitted a reply to the notice on October 19, but Powar was not satisfied, following which the BMC initiated removal of the shed on October 28.

Powar then called the complainant to his office and allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to stop the action. The ACB set a trap after the complainant approached it and allegedly caught the BMC official red-handed, police said.

Further probe is underway.

