Mumbai Fake Vaccination: Mastermind Arrested In Baramati; SIT Probing 'vaccine' Vials

In a major development, the mastermind of the Mumbai vaccination scam has been nabbed by Maharashtra police in Baramati, report sources on Wednesday. The main accused - one Rajesh Pandey was allegedly working at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and was sacked after he was named in the scam. A total of 1,500 people are said to be victims of the scams in operation, as per Mumbai police.

Mumbai: Fake vaccination scam mastermind arrested

The Mumbai police have already formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the fake COVID-19 vaccination drives that had been busted in various parts of the city. Sources report that the SIT will collect the blood samples of people vaccinated to find out what exactly was injected into their bodies. Police suspect some chemicals may also be injected as some people had complained about illness. So far, nine FIRs have been filed by police in the fake vaccination scam.

So far, six instances of fake vaccination drives have been identified including the Hiranandani Heritage society scam which saw as many as 390 residents being inoculated with fake COVID-19 vaccine doses. None of the participants had any after-effects of vaccination, creating suspicion about whether they were administered genuine vaccines. City-based InterContinental Diamond company had recently filed a complaint that the gang cheated it of lakhs of rupees by holding such camps for its 618 employees. Claiming to represent reputed private hospitals, the gang allegedly organized unauthorized and bogus vaccination camps for large housing societies and private firms.

Hiranandani vaccination scam

Fake vaccination camps came into light from Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali after residents alleged that they were inoculated with fake COVID-19 vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30 and had also not received their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. Police sources have revealed that the beneficiaries received their certificates later with different dates and locations.

Fake vaccinations were conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC said in its statement.