Mumbai Fake Vaccine Case: FIR Registered Against 13 People With Connection To Scam

In a major development, FIR was registered against 13 people at MIDC Police Station over a fake vaccine case in the financial capital. According to reports, it is the eleventh FIR filed in the case so far. The FIR was filed under multiple sections of the IPC, including sections 308, 419, and 420. Also, the mastermind of the Mumbai vaccination scam has been nabbed by Maharashtra police in Baramati on Wednesday. Rajesh Pandey, the primary accused, was reportedly working at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital when he was named in the fraud and was fired as a result. According to Mumbai police, a total of 1,500 people have fallen victim to the recent fraud.

Mumbai fake vaccine case

The Mumbai police have already constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to look into the bogus COVID-19 vaccination drives that were discovered around the city. According to reports, the SIT will gather blood samples from persons who have been vaccinated in order to determine what was injected into their bodies. Some persons had complained of illness, thus police believe some drugs were injected.

Six fake vaccination programs have been identified so far, including the Hiranandani Heritage Society scam, in which up to 390 residents were given false COVID-19 vaccine shots. There were no side effects from immunization in any of the subjects, raising questions about whether they were given genuine vaccines. InterContinental Diamond, based in the city, has filed a case alleging that the gang defrauded it of millions of rupees by hosting similar camps for its 618 employees. The gang allegedly staged unapproved and fake vaccination programs for huge housing societies and commercial enterprises while posing as representatives of reputable private hospitals.

Hiranandani vaccination scam

Fraudulent vaccination camps were discovered in Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage neighbourhood in Kandivali after residents claimed they were given fake Coronavirus vaccine doses during a vaccination drive on May 30 and had not received their COVID-19 immunization certificates. According to a colony resident, around 390 people received Covishield immunizations on the society's premises. According to police, the beneficiaries obtained their credentials at a later date and in a different location.

"Fake vaccinations were conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC said in its statement. The gang, posing as representatives of reputable private hospitals, allegedly staged unapproved and fake vaccination campaigns for major housing communities and private firms.

Picture Credit: Unsplash/PTI