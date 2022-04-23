Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Sena Workers Who Created Ruckus Outside Ravi Rana's Residence

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside the residence of Independent MP Navneet and her husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday. According to Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai, the FIR has been filed against the workers for 'unlawful assembly', creating a ruckus and breaking the police barricading outside the politician couple's Khar home. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also outlined that Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested to avoid a 'law and order' situation in the area.

It is important to mention, however, that this FIR has not been registered by the Mumbai Police based on the Rana couple's complaint. Therefore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, and Anil Parab have not been mentioned in the complaint. The names of those responsible for the ruckus are currently being looked into, the Mumbai Police said.

"An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana. We're probing the names. The duo's medical was underway in the Khar police station itself to avoid any law and order issues: DCP Mumbai Manjunath Singe told ANI.

Ranas file counter-complaint; demand FIR against CM Thackeray

After they were arrested amid the Hanuman Chalisa row, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers on Saturday including against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. A written complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Police by the Rana couple against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and several others. They have demanded that the mentioned names also be booked under Sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rana and her husband's arrest followed high-voltage drama that unfolded in the course of the day. After her call to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest against them. Even though they called off their drive to the CM's residence, the Mumbai Police proceeded to arrest them based on a complaint filed by the ruling party under Sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act.

Meanwhile, Navneet and Ravi Rana have refused to apply for bail and will be produced before the Bandra Court (Holiday bench) tomorrow, April 24. BJP leaders are expected to meet them at the Khar Police station soon.

