Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Covid-19 Hospital In Bhandup Mall; Over 70 Patients Evacuated

At least two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials have said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital. "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," he added.

Two casualties reported

While DCP Prashant Kadam said that two casualties have been reported in the fire incident, Sunrise Hospital, in its statement, said that the deaths were due to COVID.

"Two casualties have been reported in the fire incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor inside Dreams Mall at 12.30 AM. There were 76 COVID-19 patients admitted to COVID care hospital. Rescue operation is underway. 23 fire tenders present at the spot," said DCP Prashant Kadam.

Meanwhile, Sunrise Hospital, in its statement, said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area. Two dead bodies (due to COVID) were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire. All patients were promptly shifted to jumbo COVID centre (and some to other private hospitals). We are grateful to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and to Mumbai Police for helping us save lives."

It further added, "This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of COVID last year and has helped in saving many patients from COVID deaths. It is functioning with all due compliances like fire licence nursing home licence etc. The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills."

