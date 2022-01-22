Mumbai Fire: BMC Constitutes Inquiry Committee, Seeks Report Within 15 Days

After the tragic Kamala Building fire that broke out in Mumbai's Tardeo on Januaryy 22, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee will be headed by the BMC deputy commissioner. Chahal also directed the committee to submit a report within 15 days.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. The Maharashtra government has also decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims.

Earlier during the day, the PMO had tweeted, "An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each."

Death toll from Mumbai's Kamala building fire rises to seven

The BMC had earlier revealed that the fire tragedy claimed the lives of seven people so far. The tragic incident took place during the early hours of Saturday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead initially by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 were reported to be gravely injured. The building is located opposite Gandhi hospital. Meanwhile, Pednekar, citing preliminary reports, added that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Details of the incident

According to official reports, the fire broke out around 6:45 AM after a short circuit. Immediately, local people called the police and disaster management officials. Ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, sources had earlier confirmed that the mishap was a Level 3 fire and jet tankers along with 13 fire engines reached the spot as soon as the fire broke out. Out of the 15 injured, three persons were admitted to the ICU in critical conditions.