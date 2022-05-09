Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At High-rise Building In Bandra's Bandstand Area

In an unfortunate incident, a level-2 fire broke out on the 14th floor of a highrise building in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday. The fire broke out at Jivesh Building, which is located near Mannat residence.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has deployed over 8 fire engines, with 7 JT, 1ADFO and 1 DFO at the site. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited in the matter.

Meanwhile, a level-1 fire broke out at Dharavi at around 8.10 p.m. The incident took place at a slum in Mukund Nagar, Sion-Bandra Link Road, near Sumitra Hotel, next to Shri Ram Building, Dharavi. The MFB stated that the fire was doused off within half and hour. No casualties have been reported yet.

In similar incidents, on May 7, a fire broke out at an office of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in suburban Santacruz (West) on Saturday morning but nobody was injured in the incident, the public sector company said. The fire was brought under control after six hours and cooling operations were carried out, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per an LIC statement, fire broke out at its ground-plus-two-storey Jeevan Seva building on SV Road in Santacruz (West) around 6.40 a.m. The building houses its SSS Divisional office, LIC said. Flames were restricted to the second floor and there were no casualties, the statement added.