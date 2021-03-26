Mumbai Fire: CM Uddhav Thackeray Visits Dreams Mall; Apologises To Families Of Deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the incident site at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai to take stock of the situation after a massive fire broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Condoling the loss of lives, CM Thackeray said, "Action will be taken against those who are found responsible. Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on ventilator. I offer my condolences & seek apologies from the affected families." READ | Mumbai University exam schedule: Undergraduate course exams to start from April 15

"The firefighters did a great job in rescuing people. However, some who were on ventilators could not be rescued. I seek forgiveness from their families," the Maharashtra CM said.

"We have been fighting against the coronavirus for the past year. When the pandemic hit the state, there were very few beds and ventilators, but we continued our fight and set up temporary hospitals. This hospital was temporarily allowed to treat coronavirus patients," he explained. READ | Mumbai Mall fire: BMC orders probe in Bhandup fire incident that claimed 10 lives so far

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the incident. Taking to Twitter, the PM said, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray that the injured recover soon."

Bhandup Mall Fire

At least 10 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials have said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in the morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital. "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," he added.

"Whoever responsible for this fire accident, we will take strict action against them," said Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

(Image: PTI)