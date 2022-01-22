Last Updated:

Mumbai Fire: Maharashtra Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Deceased

The Maharashtra government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the Kamala Building fire that broke out in Mumbai.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Aaditya Thackeray

Image: PTI/Republicworld


The Maharashtra government will provide compensation to the families of the citizens who died in the tragic Kamala Building fire that broke out in Mumbai's Tardeo. The announcement was made by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray who visited the Kamala Building fire site to get an on-ground update about the recovery operations that are underway. In addition, Thackeray also informed that he interacted with residents and assured them of complete assistance.

As for the compensation, the Maharashtra government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims. In another update, Aaditya Thackeray revealed that there were reports of two hospitals in the metropolis that had refused treatment. However, the minister added that both hospitals informed that they have admitted and treated some of those who were injured in the fire.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also condoled with the families of those who died in the Kamala building fire. Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected.

READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla; no casualties reported

"The tragic news of fire in a Mumbai high rise is disturbing. My condolences to the family of those who've lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I appeal to Congress workers to be of every possible assistance," he said

BMC reveals Death toll at Mumbai's Kamala building rises to seven 

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that the fire tragedy has claimed the lives of 7 people, as per the official reports so far. The tragic incident took place during the early hours of Saturday. Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead initially by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 were reported to be gravely injured. The building is reportedly located opposite Gandhi hospital. Meanwhile, Pednekar, citing preliminary reports added that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. 

READ | Mumbai: 2 dead in massive fire due to short circuit at Kamala building located at Tardeo

With PTI inputs 

READ | Mumbai fire: Death toll at Kamala building increases to seven, informs BMC
READ | Rahul Gandhi terms Mumbai fire 'tragic', urges party workers extend help
Tags: Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai fire, Tardeo
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND