Mumbai Fire: Maharashtra Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Deceased

The Maharashtra government will provide compensation to the families of the citizens who died in the tragic Kamala Building fire that broke out in Mumbai's Tardeo. The announcement was made by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray who visited the Kamala Building fire site to get an on-ground update about the recovery operations that are underway. In addition, Thackeray also informed that he interacted with residents and assured them of complete assistance.

As for the compensation, the Maharashtra government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims. In another update, Aaditya Thackeray revealed that there were reports of two hospitals in the metropolis that had refused treatment. However, the minister added that both hospitals informed that they have admitted and treated some of those who were injured in the fire.

I visited the Kamala Building fire site in Tardeo to get an on-ground update regarding the recovery operations underway. Also spoke to the residents and assured them complete assistance in this tragic hour. pic.twitter.com/POJkuiML73 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 22, 2022

• Govt will give ₹5L compensation to families of those citizens who lost their lives in this unfortunate fire.

• There were reports about 2 hospitals refusing treatment, however both hospitals informed me that they have admitted & treated some of those injured in this fire. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 22, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also condoled with the families of those who died in the Kamala building fire. Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected.

"The tragic news of fire in a Mumbai high rise is disturbing. My condolences to the family of those who've lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Gandhi said in a Facebook post. "I appeal to Congress workers to be of every possible assistance," he said

BMC reveals Death toll at Mumbai's Kamala building rises to seven

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that the fire tragedy has claimed the lives of 7 people, as per the official reports so far. The tragic incident took place during the early hours of Saturday. Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead initially by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 were reported to be gravely injured. The building is reportedly located opposite Gandhi hospital. Meanwhile, Pednekar, citing preliminary reports added that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

#UPDATE | Seven people have died in the fire incident that broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

With PTI inputs