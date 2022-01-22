Mumbai Fire: PM Modi, President Kovind Express Grief; Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced

After a major fire broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai that claimed the lives of six and injured several, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief and condoled the demise of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the family who lost their loved ones to the fire accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the Mumbai fire incident.

PMO tweeted, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each".

President Kovind said, "Saddened to learn about the fire incident in a building in Mumbai. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

मुंबई में एक बिल्डिंग में आग लगने की घटना के बारे में जानकर दुःख हुआ है। इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 22, 2022

While Venkaiah Naidu stated, "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire accident in Tardeo, Mumbai. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured".

Union Ministers express grief over Mumbai fire incident

Union minister of state for steel Faggan Singh Kulaste took to Koo social media platform to express his condolences and wrote, "It is very sad to hear about the untimely demise of many precious lives due to the fire in the building at Tardeo in Mumbai. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray to God for the salvation of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured".

Also, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the fire accident.

It is learned that the Maharashtra government has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area.