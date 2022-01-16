Mumbai firm will demolish Noida twin towers, NOC for pollution awaited: Supertech

Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) Real estate developer Supertech on Sunday said it has awarded a letter of intent related to demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm, which has sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority. The beleaguered company said the letter of intent was awarded on Saturday to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering of Mumbai under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

"The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely," Supertech Chairman R K Arora said in a statement. The apex court had on August 31 last year ordered demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' in Noida Sector 93A within three months under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority. "The demolition firm has now sought no objection certificates (NOCs) from different agencies with regard to transportation, storage and use of explosives, environment and pollution control agencies, traffic diversion plans etc, all of which are to be provided by the Noida Authority," Arora said. "On providing the required NOCs by the Noida Authority, the demolition agency will soon chart out schedules for demolition and carry out the same according to directions from the Noida Authority," he said. PTI KIS AAR AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)