Mumbai: Four Including Teenager Held For Murder

A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in suburban Chembur after a group of four persons including a teenager attacked them, police said on Tuesday.

The feud between the two groups arose after one of them took objection to another man talking to his girlfriend, an official of Trombay police said.

The incident took place in Cheeta Camp area on late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as MaClik Sheikh while the two injured were identified as Mohammad Arman and Haider Khan.

Kaif Shah, Abdul Kadir Kanan and Amin Sheikh were arrested while a17-year-old youth was also apprehended.

Shah had an affair with a woman and he had objected in the past when one Afzal, Malik Sheikh's friend, spoke to her, the police official said.

On Monday Shah had a spat with Afzal over the issue. The dispute escalated and the minor accused allegedly attacked Malik with a sharp weapon who died on the spot. Two others were injured in the melee.

Police nabbed all the four accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and sections related to rioting and further investigation was underway, the official added.