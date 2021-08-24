The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Genomic Surveillance detected 128 cases of COVID-19 caused by the delta variation in the city. The first batch of 188 swab samples collected from the city for genome sequencing to uncover mutations of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was released on Monday, August 23.

BMC conducts Genome surveillance

Maharashtra: In genome sequencing of 188 swab samples collected from COVID patients at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, Delta variant of Coronavirus has been detected in 128 samples, Alpha variant in two samples, & Kappa variant in 24 samples, says BMC pic.twitter.com/cbX5Erc0gb — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

There are 128 delta variants, 2 alpha variants, 24 kappa variants, and 34 non-significant/local variants among the 188 samples. Delta and kappa variants are derived from the same parent lineage - B.1.617, or the double mutant, which was first found in samples from Vidarbha and was thought to be the primary cause of India's second wave of infections.

On August 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched Kasturba Hospital's first genome sequencing laboratory. The civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital began genome sequencing on Friday, making it the state's first civic-run healthcare facility to do so. In one round, the lab can test 384 samples.

COVID cases caused by delta variant

With various relaxations declared across the state, including the resumption of local train travel for vaccinated residents, the BMC has urged everyone to adhere to COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, keeping a safe distance, practising regular hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds.

The delta variation has been discovered in at least 111 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The Kappa variant is one of two COVID variants; the other is delta. The kappa variation was first found in India in October 2020, according to the WHO. The alpha variant, which was discovered in the United Kingdom and has been reported from as many as 178 nations, has the biggest footprint.

For genome sequencing, Maharashtra has depended on the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, or INSACOG, a network of ten laboratories created by the Union Health Ministry in December. In addition to the 10 laboratories identified by the Centre to perform genome sequencing for all states, Maharashtra has signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology to perform genome sequencing on approximately 3,600 Covid-19 samples per month.

As part of a collaboration between the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and the state government, each district provides 100 random samples for genome sequencing.

Picture Credit: PTI