Mumbai Halts COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For People Above 45 Till May 2 As Stocks Run Low

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Mumbai on Saturday, 1st May even as vaccine shortage remained a concern for the municipal authority. Only 200 vaccine doses are being administered to the 18-44 age group in the city today. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said inoculation for those above 45 years has been halted as BMC is waiting for new stocks to arrive.

“For now, centres have halted vaccination for those above 45 years as we are waiting for new stocks. Once we receive the vials, priority will be given to those who come for the second dose,” Pednekar told Republic TV.

The Mumbai Mayor has advised people not to visit the vaccination centres until they receive a message regarding the appointment. Those who have registered on CoWIN portal and received a message can only go to vaccination centres, she said. The civic body chief also denied walk-in vaccinations as a huge rush was witnessed outside vaccination centres on Thursday.

The Mumbai Mayor said orders have been placed for more vaccines and the Maharashtra government has agreed to pay for the same. “Once we get enough vaccines, we are ready to work 24 hours to inoculate the people,” Pednekar said.

Vaccination in the state began on a symbolic note on Saturday to mark the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day'. Making a ceremonial' start of the drive, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state would launch the vaccine drive on a nominal basis. The state has already expressed its inability to start vaccinating adults due to the non-availability of vaccines.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 3925 new cases and 89 new deaths. With 6380 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 5,72,431. Currently, Mumbai has 6,48,624 new cases of which 61,433 are active and 13,161 fatalities. Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.78% amid strict lockdown. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 62,919 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 46,02,472. At present, there are 6,62,640 active cases in the State.