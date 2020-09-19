Mumbai: Hashish Smuggling Bid Foiled; 2 Arrested With 35 Drugs

The nexus of drugs is unfolding with each passing day and many involved in this trade are being exposed. In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-narcotics Task Force foiled the hashish smuggling bid and arrested two intra-state smugglers.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma said that the consignment of hashish was to be handed over to some persons at the Vashi area of Mumbai and the force is working round the clock to bring out backlinks as well as forward links of this nexus. “Anti Narcotics Task Force J&K will seek the help of Narcotics Control Bureau and Kashmir Police to reach out to big fishes involved in this case,” he added.

“Early today morning, we received information from reliable sources that one truck bearing registration number RJ10GB-3411 is parked Near Tawi Bridge Nagrota Narwal bye pass road Jammu in which large quantity of Hashish is concealed in/under apple boxes and is being smuggled from Kashmir Valley to out of UT by unknown persons. On this information a case under the relevant section of the NDPS Act was registered,” SSP ANTF said.

He added that during the search of the above-mentioned truck, 35 kgs of hashish like substance was recovered. The accused persons namely Ali Mohammad S/o Suban Khan and Aamin Khan S/o Suban Khan, a resident of Ajmer Rajasthan have been arrested and are in police custody. Initial investigation has revealed that this consignment was being transported from Kashmir to Mumbai. Sustained questioning from the accused is going on and we are working to unearth all the links of these drug dealers. All possible aspects including cross border smuggling are being probed in this case and more arrests are likely.

