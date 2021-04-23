Mumbai Hospital Fire: Politicians Condole Loss Of Life, Wish Speedy Recovery To Injured

After a massive fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh Hospital, which killed 13 people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday morning announced that Rs 5 lakh each for the heirs of the patients who died and Rs 1 lakh each for the critically injured patients.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office's tweet in Marathi can be translated into: "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the heirs of the patients who died in the fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar and Rs 1 lakh each for the critically injured patients."

à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¥‡à¤¥à¥€à¤² à¤µà¤¿à¤œà¤¯ à¤µà¤²à¥à¤²à¤­ à¤°à¥‚à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥€à¤² à¤†à¤—à¥€à¤¤ à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤®à¥à¤–à¥€ à¤ªà¤¡à¤²à¥‡à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥‚à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‡à¤•à¥€ à¥« à¤²à¤¾à¤– à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤—à¤‚à¤­à¥€à¤° à¤œà¤–à¤®à¥€ à¤°à¥‚à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‡à¤•à¥€ à¥§ à¤²à¤¾à¤– à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¥‡ à¤®à¤¦à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤‰à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤¬ à¤ à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¥‡ à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤° à¤•à¥‡à¤²à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 23, 2021

Maharashtra Ministers offer condolence over fire incident

à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¤®à¤§à¥€à¤² à¤µà¤¿à¤œà¤¯ à¤µà¤²à¥à¤²à¤­ à¤°à¥à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤¦à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¤¾à¤¸ à¤†à¤— à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¥‚à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¥à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‚ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¤°à¤£à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤‰à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤¬ à¤ à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¥‡ à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤¤à¥€à¤µà¥à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤ƒà¤– à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡à¤²à¥‡ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤…à¤§à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¶à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤• à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¥‚à¤¨ à¤†à¤— à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤µà¤£à¥‡ à¤µ à¤‡à¤¤à¤° à¤°à¥à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤‚à¤µà¤°à¥€à¤² à¤‰à¤ªà¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥‚ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥€à¤² à¤¯à¤¾à¤•à¤¡à¥‡ à¤²à¤•à¥à¤· à¤¦à¥‡à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¤¿à¤¤à¤²à¥‡ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 23, 2021

Stating that CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed deep sorrow over the death of some patients in a fire incident in Mumbai's Virar area, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a tweet said that the Chief Minister has contacted the concerned authorities. The CMO also mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray has also asked to concerned authorities to ensure that firefighting and treatment of other patients in the hospital should continue.

Today a fire in a hospital in Virar claimed the lives of at least 13 people in the ICU section. A few days ago, the tragedy in Nasik and earlier the incident in Bhandara and Bhandup.

All these incidents are heart wrenching and so unfortunate. (1/3) — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) April 23, 2021

Besides the Chief Minister, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray also took to Twitter and said, "Today a fire in a hospital in Virar claimed the lives of at least 13 people in the ICU section." Pointing towards the recent Nashik tragedy and a few other such incidents, the MNA Chief said that all these incidents are heart-wrenching and "so unfortunate". A thorough audit needs to be done and if any shortfalls or errors come up, they need to rectify, he added.

One more devastating incident.

Deeply pained to know about loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire.

My deepest condolences to bereaved families.

Wishing speedy recovery to injured #COVID19 patients.

We demand an in-depth inquiry & strong action against those responsible. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2021

Calling it a once more devastating incident, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in Virar COVID-19 Hospital. He said, "My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Demanding an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible, Fadnavis wished a speedy recovery to the injured COVID-19 patients.

à¤µà¤¸à¤ˆ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤œà¤¯ à¤¬à¤²à¥à¤²à¤­ à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤…à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤— à¤²à¤—à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤–à¤¬à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤µà¤¿à¤šà¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤

à¤‡à¤¸ à¤•à¤ à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¶à¥‹à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¤à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¥€à¤˜à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤

à¤•à¥‡à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤µ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¥¤ — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) April 23, 2021

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, "I am deeply pained by the news of the accident caused by the fire incident in Virar's COVID-19 hospital. My condolences are with the bereaved families during this difficult time and I pray to mother Bhagwati for a speedy recovery of the injured. The Central and State Governments are committed to providing adequate assistance."

à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¥‡à¤¥à¥€à¤² à¤µà¤¿à¤œà¤¯ à¤µà¤²à¥à¤²à¤­ à¤¹à¥‰à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤Ÿà¤²à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤¦à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¤¾à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¥‡ à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¤²à¥‡à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤—à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡à¤¤ à¥§à¥© à¤°à¥à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‚ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾. à¤¹à¥€ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¤¯ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥ˆà¤µà¥€ à¤µ à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡.

à¤¯à¤¾ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡à¤šà¥€ à¤¸à¤–à¥‹à¤² à¤šà¥Œà¤•à¤¶à¥€ à¤•à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥‡ à¤†à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¤¾. à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¹à¥‹à¤¦à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 23, 2021

Expressing grief over the fire incident, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "This incident is very unfortunate and painful." He in his tweet in Marathi also informed that CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I visited the site where this incident happened. This is unfortunate. 13 people have died. Prima Facie it seems that there was a short circuit in the AC unit and after it exploded, the fire broke out in the hospital. A strict probe will be conducted into the matter."

Mumbai hospital fire incident leaves 13 dead

A massive fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh hospital during the early hours on Friday. The COVID-19 hospital is situated in the Virar West area of Mumbai. The fire was put off within minutes, however, 13 casualties have been reported, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dilip Shah informed. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry.

The fire brigade reached the site and currently, patients who were getting treated are being shifted to another hospital. The fire has been put off however ICU patients who are under critical condition need to be taken to a safer zone. This incident comes to light two days after an oxygen cylinder leak in Maharashtra's Nashik where 24 people lost their lives.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)

