Mumbai Hospital Sets Guinness World Record By Vaccinating Over 30,000 People In One Week

A Mumbai hospital has recently set a Guinness World Record by vaccinating more than 30,000 people in one week after it teamed up with an insurance company. According to ANI, Surana Sethia Hospital & Research Centre, in partnership with ICICI Lombard, registered more than 32,000 people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from August 7 to 13. All the registered people were vaccinated on the spot in the slum clusters of Dharavi and Worli in Mumbai.

ICICI Lombard organised free vaccination camps in the specified locations. It partnered with Surana Sethia Hospital, ensuring end-to-end coordination for the activity. To accomplish the feat, a team of about 60 people including verifiers, nurses, doctors and paramedical staff worked round the clock for seven days at the inoculation centres.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, “At ICICI Lombard, it is our continuous endeavour to contribute to the community at large, in line with our focus of being a responsible Corporate Citizen. We are deeply encouraged to have got the opportunity to vaccinate more than 32,000 deserving individuals, giving them added protection against the virus”.

Mantri added, “It is humbling for us that we broke the Guinness World Record milestone in the process. As we progress in this journey, we will continue to play a meaningful role in terms of alleviating some of the challenges faced by the underprivileged sections of the society in the areas of health and wellness as well as road safety, through our diverse CSR initiatives”.

Dr Prince Surana, CEO, Surana Sethia Hospital, said, "The entire drive had about 60 people working from Surana Hospital which include nurses, doctors, & paramedical staffs, who on an average vaccinated over 3000 people every day at both the locations along with CoWIN registration. These large-scale vaccination drives will help develop immunity in the larger densely populated segment across Mumbai. We have received an overwhelming response from the beneficiaries on this initiative”.

50,000 people inoculated in 14 days

As per the news agency, the vaccination drive forms a part of the company’s long-standing commitment towards undertaking community and issue-focused programs and initiatives that have an overall social and healthcare impact. The vaccination drive continued for 14 days and 50,000 people were inoculated for free. The latest accomplishment stands as testimony to ICICI Lombard’s efforts to go beyond its business focus and contribute to the well being of all stakeholders, including the community at large.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide additional support amid the pandemic, the company had previously also distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across Nagpur, Delhi and Lucknow. It also set up a 58-bed dedicated COVID-19 Care Center in West Bengal in partnership with the Neotia group in a record time of only 12 days. The company had said that it offers customers a “comprehensive” and “well-diversified” range of products, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels.

(With inputs from ANI)

